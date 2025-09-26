Abhishek’s Witty Reply To Shoaib Akhtar’s Name Mix-Up During India vs Pak Asia Cup Clash Wins The Internet

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan once again showcased his trademark wit on social media, reacting to a viral moment from the ongoing Asia Cup. Cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar, while commenting on the India - Pakistan match, accidentally floundered cricketer Abhishek Sharma's name, mentioning Abhishek Bachchan instead, sparking chatter among fans online.

Known for his sharp humour and engaging presence on X (formerly Twitter), Abhishek responded with a light-hearted quip that quickly struck a chord with netizens. He wrote, "Sir, with all due respect... don't think they'll even manage that! And I'm not even good at playing cricket. 🙏🏽"

The actor, who is also a passionate supporter of sports and owns multiple teams across various leagues, gave fans a good chuckle with his tongue-in-cheek remark, adding a fun twist to the ongoing discussion.