Abir Chatterjee And Windows Productions Script History With Raktabeej 2; A Hat-trick Of Blockbusters!

For Abir Chatterjee, 2025 has turned into a milestone year. With Raktabeej 2 storming the box office, the actor has now delivered his fourth blockbuster and his third consecutive success with Windows Productions namely Raktabeej, Bohurupi and Raktabeej 2 on Pujo. Teaming up once again with director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Abir is celebrating what he calls "a golden streak" in his career.

Speaking about the film's phenomenal run, Abir shared, "This success feels personal. With Nandita di and Shibu da, it has always been more than just doing a film it's about creating stories that the audience carries with them long after the credits roll. To see theatres packed again and hear that Raktabeej 2 is garnering so much love is both humbling and energising."

The directors too expressed their delight, calling their collaboration with Abir "a partnership built on trust and passion."

Windows Productions, already known for marrying content-rich cinema with mainstream appeal, has now notched up a hat-trick of blockbusters strengthening its position as one of Bengal's most trusted banners and Abir's supremacy as the blue eyed boy when it comes to successful films.

With Raktabeej 2 still running strong alongside other successful Bengali releases, the film proves that powerful storytelling and impeccable performances can shine in a competitive market.