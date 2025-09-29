Abundantia Entertainment Secures Rights To Lakshmi Puri’s Award-Winning Bestseller, ‘Swallowing The Sun’

National, 29th September 2025 - Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment has acquired the exclusive rights to adapt Ms. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri's (Author, Ambassador and Former Assistant Secretary - General of the United Nations) critically acclaimed debut novel 'Swallowing the Sun' into a premium, digital series.

'Swallowing the Sun' is a compelling coming-of-age saga that blends a captivating love story and grand romance, a moving family drama and a powerful tale of women's empowerment, set against the pulsating backdrop of India's freedom struggle and it finding its voice as a nation. It follows the extraordinary journey of Malati, a fearless and brilliant young woman who dares to break barriers in early 20th-century India encouraged by her enlightened father Baba. Alongside her sister Kamala, her lifelong friend Chandra, and her soulmate Guru, Malati navigates love, loss, and revolution, encountering towering figures of history and the freedom movement. Quintessentially Indian yet universal, resonating across generations and geographies, it explores the indomitable human spirit that dares to reach for the impossible while holding on to hope amidst life's uncertainties.

A national bestseller, Swallowing the Sun has received the Kalinga Literary Award 2024, the Delhi Literature Festival Fiction Prize 2024, the Pandit Hari Dutt Sharma Award 2025, the REC-VoW Award for Fiction 2025, and the Special Jury Award 2025 from the FICCI Publishing Awards for Book of the Year - Fiction. Swallowing the Sun has also been the recipient of tremendous acclaim post its domestic launch in over 20 cities and its international launches in the USA, the UK as well as its launch at the UN Headquarters, New York. The novel is set to be launched in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Marathi and Assamese.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment said "Swallowing the Sun is a vivid journey through India's past, told with an intimacy that makes the story timeless and the characters, real and relatable. At Abundantia, we consistently seek out stories of depth and relevance that have the power to resonate with diverse audiences. We are proud and privileged to collaborate with Ms. Puri to bring this literary masterpiece to screen, and we aim to stay true to its essence while offering audiences an engaging and impactful viewing experience."

Ms. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, added, "As a novelist, it is exciting and rewarding to see your story move from the page to the screen. When you write a book, you hope that its world and emotions resonate beyond the written word, and an adaptation offers that opportunity. Abundantia Entertainment has a remarkable track record of bringing powerful stories to life, and I am confident that this collaboration will do full justice to the spirit and vision of my novel, while also taking it to a broader audience".

This development follows Abundantia's recently announced titles like 'Subedaar' an action drama directed by Suresh Triveni and fronted by superstar Anil Kapoor, 'Daldal', an Amazon original series starring Bhumi Pednekkar, an untitled comedy film featuring an exciting cast with Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa and Ravi Kishan, and an untitled business drama series, being directed by Hansal Mehta.

