Acclaimed Manipuri Film BOONG, Directed By Lakshmipriya Devi, To Release On THIS Date At Theatres
PVR INOX, India's largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, will release the highly acclaimed Manipuri film Boong directed by Lakshmipriya Devi in select cities and cinemas in India on Sept 19, 2025. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.
Directed
and
written
by
Lakshmipriya
Devi,
Boong
had
its
world
premiere
at
the
2024
Toronto
International
Film
Festival,
marking
a
historic
milestone
for
Manipuri
cinema.
Since
then,
it
has
travelled
to
numerous
prestigious
film
festivals,
earning
critical
acclaim
and
winning
several
awards.
Featuring
an
eclectic
ensemble
of
both
professional
and
first-time
actors,
the
film
gains
immense
strength
from
this
blend-crafting
an
authentic,
lived-in
world.
With
its
powerful
storytelling,
striking
visuals,
and
evocative
portrayal
of
life
and
culture
in
Manipur,
Boong
captures
moments
of
humour,
hope,
and
childhood
innocence,
weaving
a
deeply
human
story
of
resilience
and
the
universal
longing
for
connection.
Talking about the release of the film, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi said, " 'Boong' is the book I could not write because of my bad English! The film is inspired by my grandmother's folktales that cushioned me with a certain kind of fuzzy warmth, during my childhood. It is dedicated to the resilience of the people of Manipur. I am experiencing this crazy mix of complete disbelief, happiness and a whole lot of gratitude that a Manipuri film is finally reaching a wider audience, in mainland India! Come and say hello to 'Boong'!"
Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures, said, "At PVR INOX, our endeavour is to bring diverse stories from across the world to our audiences. We believe there's an audience for every kind of cinema, and it's our role to help them discover stories that offer fresh perspectives. We are thrilled to release Boong, an acclaimed Manipuri film that is deeply rooted in local experiences while having a universal appeal."
Boong follows the story of a young boy living with his single mother in a Manipuri village, both grappling with the unexplained disappearance of his father, Joykumar. Once working out of town, Joykumar has vanished without a trace-sparking unanswered questions: Is he dead? Or has he abandoned them? Determined to give his mother "the best gift ever", Boong embarks on a heartfelt journey with his best friend to find his missing father. What unfolds next forms the core of this poignant and powerful film. Catch Boong on the big screen from September 19, 2025 at PVR INOX. The film is being released in India by Anil Thadani (AA Films Pvt. Ltd.) and will open in select cinemas.