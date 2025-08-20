Achyut Potdar Passes Away: Aamir 'Saddened' By His 3 Idiot Co-Star's Demise; Says 'He Was A Great Colleague'

Achyut Potdar, the beloved Indian actor famous for his role in '3 Idiots,' passed away at 91. His extensive contributions to cinema and television have left a lasting legacy.

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, renowned for his role as the stern yet endearing professor in "3 Idiots," passed away on August 18, 2025, at the age of 91. He died at Jupiter Hospital in Thane due to health issues. Fans and friends have been paying tribute to him on social media. Among them is Aamir Khan, Potdar's co-star from "3 Idiots," who shared a heartfelt message.

Aamir Khan expressed his sorrow through a post shared by Aamir Khan Productions on Instagram. The post read: "I'm very saddened to hear about Achyutji's passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being and a great colleague." He further added, "We will miss you, Achyutji. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Achyut Potdar's Iconic Role in "3 Idiots"

Potdar's portrayal of the engineering professor in "3 Idiots" became iconic, especially for his memorable scene with Aamir Khan's character. In this scene, Potdar's character asks students to define a "machine," leading to Rancho's humorous response using his pant zip. This moment has inspired numerous memes online, cementing Potdar's legacy in popular culture.

Beyond films, Achyut Potdar made significant contributions to Indian television. He appeared in well-loved TV series such as "Wagle Ki Duniya," "Majha Hoshil Na," "Mrs. Tendulkar," and "Bharat Ki Khoj." His seamless transition between film, TV, and theatre highlighted his remarkable versatility and earned him admiration from both peers and fans.

Achyut Potdar's Extensive Filmography

Achyut Potdar enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over five decades. He starred in more than 125 films across Hindi and Marathi cinema. His diverse roles in critically acclaimed movies like "Aakrosh," "Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai," and "Ardh Satya" showcased his acting prowess.

Potdar also featured in popular films such as "Tezaab," "Parinda," "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman," and many others including "Dilwale," "Rangeela," and "Vaastav." His performances in these films were widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

The actor continued to impress with roles in movies like "Hum Saath Saath Hain," "Parineeta," and the beloved comedy-drama "Lage Raho Munna Bhai." His work extended to newer hits like "Dabangg 2" and the Marathi film "Ventilator."

Achyut Potdar's passing marks the end of an era for Indian cinema. His contributions across various mediums have left an indelible mark on the industry. As fans remember him fondly, his legacy continues through his extensive body of work that entertained generations.