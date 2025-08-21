Actor Pravisht Mishra Say "There Have Been Days When I’ve Just Plugged In My Earphones And Played..."

Shemaroo Romantic Songs' latest release Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil is striking an emotional chord with audiences. The song isn't just about heartbreak, it's about those complicated feelings that come when love, betrayal, and regret get tangled together. The captivating track, sung by Saaj Bhatt and composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, is now streaming on Shemaroo Romantic Songs YouTube channel and across major audio platforms. What makes this song even more special is the return of one of television's most adored on-screen pairs, Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra, who were last seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Back then, their chemistry was all about care, trust, and growing together. But this time, their story takes a very different path. In the music video, Ulka and Pravisht portray two people in love - but it's a love clouded by manipulation and betrayal. Sometimes, people fail to see true love when blinded by money or ego. And sometimes, love still finds a way to soften even the coldest hearts.

Opening up about the song and the overwhelming love it's receiving, Pravisht Mishra shared: "We've all had our hearts broken at some point, and I'm no exception. There have been days when I've just plugged in my earphones, played heartbreak songs, and let the emotions take over. That's why Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil feels so close to my heart, it's a song that speaks to everyone who's ever loved and lost. What made this project special was getting the chance to reunite with Ulka. Our chemistry earlier really struck a chord with the audience, and ever since then, fans have been waiting to see us together again. With this video, it feels like Shemaroo Romantic Songs gave them that moment. The happiness our fans have expressed just seeing us on screen again was incredibly touching. That kind of love and support truly stays with you."

For those who've ever been in love, lost it, or watched it slip away because of life's complications, Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil offers more than just a melody. It's a reflection of what many hearts carry in silence. And with Ulka and Pravisht sharing the screen again, even in a story that hurts, there's comfort in seeing something familiar - something that still feels honest and real.

Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil: