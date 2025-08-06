Actress Prachi Thakur All Set to Make Her Bollywood Debut with Her First Film Chimni

Actress Prachi Thakur, known for her roles in TV serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ek Jhalak - A Glimpse and Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, is all set to feature in Sameer Reddy starrer Chimni.

Talking about the role, she said, "I've played the role of Chimni... introvert and silence, raised by Kaali. My story begins before I was even born... and what lies within me is beyond anyone's imagination."

Sharing her experience working with the co-stars, she said, "It has been a great experience working with all of my co-stars. I gained so much knowledge, acting skills, and this being one of my first lead roles in a movie, I felt very blessed. Everyone was so good and supportive."

Lastly, reflecting on her performance, she said "Obviously, my role - as I performed is so different than my personality, which I couldn't ever imagine myself doing. But with the support of everyone, I was able to do this. And Sameera Reddy ma'am's comeback on the screen."

The film is directed by Gagan Puri and backed by Shah Creative Entertainment. Chimni also stars Aditya Kumar, Preeti Chaudhary, Shardul Rana, and Saurabh Agnihotri in pivotal roles. Set against a haunting backdrop, the film explores the dark consequences of desire, faith, and sacrifice.