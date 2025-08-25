Actress Rozlyn Khan Falls Victim To Aadhaar Fraud, Harassed Over Fake EMI Loan

Actress and model Rozlyn Khan, also known as Rehana Khan, has become the latest victim of Aadhaar card fraud, a disturbing reality faced by many across India today.

After surviving a grueling battle with stage four metastatic cancer, Rozlyn is now caught in a fresh nightmare. Someone reportedly used her Aadhaar details to purchase a mobile phone on EMI, leaving her to face relentless calls from bank recovery agents.

"Really shameful for a cancer survivor like me who has just recovered and is trying to start her life again," Rozlyn said, expressing how mentally exhausting the harassment has been.

Rozlyn and her sister have been receiving non stop calls demanding repayment. Despite her repeated clarifications, agents insisted the loan was taken using her Aadhaar and an OTP. "I am living in Mumbai, then why would I come to a small village in Uttar Pradesh to buy a mobile phone?" she asked, highlighting the absurdity of the bank's claim. While traveling for work, she continues to get hounded. The actress has even shared screenshots of conversations on her social media to shed light on the ordeal.

Rozlyn has been mixing frustration with sarcasm and said, "The Aadhaar card is mine, the phone is in Moradabad, but the EMI has to be paid by me... guess this is what they call 'Digital India'! I don't even know when my husband was born, but the recovery department already has his horoscope ready! Not sure if my data leaked from Aadhaar or from some marriage register... but the loan bill always finds its way to me!"

The situation took a bizarre turn when Rozlyn was told the phone was purchased by her 'husband'.

"More surprising thing is they are saying is that I shared my Aadhaar card details so my husband can buy the mobile... I have been working in the industry for years and everyone knows that I am not married," she said.

"Now Aadhaar is enough for marriage, divorce, and EMI-who needs consent when you have a photocopy?" Poking fun at the strange claim, Rozlyn further added, "My so-called husband buys a phone in Moradabad, and the bank calls me... I've heard of love on EMI, but now even marriage runs on it!"

Rozlyn has revealed she plans to file a First Information Report (FIR) once she returns to Mumbai. Until then, she remains worried about how else her details might have been misused. "I don't know how that person got my Aadhaar details, but I am more scared that I don't know what else he must have used my details for and what all it will cost me?" she said, questioning both the banks and the UIDAI about data protection.

"The Aadhaar that ruined my identity has also given me a husband in Moradabad... might as well make me the recovery wife too!" In one of her most stinging lines, Rozlyn concluded.