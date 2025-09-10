After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Moves To High Court To Protect His Identity Against AI Deepfakes

Abhishek Bachchan Seeks Personality Protection Rights: After his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently moved the court over misuse of her identity, actor Abhishek Bachchan has now approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. In his plea, the Bollywood star has asked the court to restrain websites, social media platforms, and other entities from using his name, image, voice, or likeness without consent, especially in connection with misleading or explicit content. The case highlights growing concerns among public figures over the unauthorized exploitation of their persona in the digital age.

As per Bar and Bench's report, Abhishek Bachchan moved to the Delhi High Court to make a similar plea as his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, did before. The actor's plea was reportedly heard by Justice Tejas Karia in the High Court. After hearing the plea, Justice Karia said, "We can ask Google to take down. You have to give URL specific to each other. If you can identify the platform, it can be easily done." Justice Karia further added, "YouTube, Amazon, Flipkart is mentioned in the petition. This order cannot be granted. It has to be divided defendant wise. We cannot pass an order this way."

To this, Abhishek's advocate Pravin Anand replied to provide the Justice with further information later today. The court was further adjourned for a hearing at 2.30 pm.

Abhishek Bachchan and his advocate allege that the actor's persona is being exploited through AI-generated and deepfake videos, fake autographs, and unapproved merchandise sold on sites like Etsy and Bollywood Tee Shop. He seeks protection of his publicity and personality rights, along with safeguards against defamation, trademark misuse, and reputation damage. His counsel argued that sexually inappropriate content and doctored visuals are not only misleading but also deeply insulting, warranting immediate legal restraint against the involved parties.

What Is Personality Protection Rights?

Personality Protection Rights legally safeguard a person's identity, image, name, and likeness from unauthorized use. They prevent others from exploiting someone's persona without permission, especially for commercial gain. In today's digital world, these rights are vital to combat misuse like deepfakes, fake endorsements, and identity theft, helping individuals protect their reputation and control how their identity is portrayed.