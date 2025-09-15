After Dhak Dhak, Fatima Sana Shaikh Gets Back on Her Bike Yet Again, Calls the Experience ‘Nerve Wracking’

Fatima Sana Shaikh is a bike lover, and she hopped onto her Royal Enfield "after ages". The actress was last seen riding a bullet in Dhak Dhak (2023), a film that featured Fatima and also included adrenaline-filled bike sequences. Recently, she took to her social media to share her latest experience of riding in Ladakh, calling it "nerve-wracking".

Her caption read, "Back on the bike after ages! Last rode in the mountains during Dhak Dhak.. and had almost forgotten how peaceful it feels. Chased the sunset, missed it twice. Wapas mudte mudte raat ho gayi. And riding at night wasn't the smartest...especially jab tum confident rider na ho (jo main bilkul bhi nahi hun 😅)."

She added, "Cold fingers, blinding beams, massive trucks, almost no road lights... sab mila ke thoda nerve-racking tha. But still, made it home safe aur bohot Mazza aaya ♥♥"

On the work front, Fatima is set to take viewers on a ride of 'ishq' with her upcoming release, 'Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa'. Directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra under Stage5 Production, Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa unfolds as a love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab.