Disha Patani House Firing: After Salman Khan, B-Town Actress In Radar By Goldy Brar Gang, 'This Is Message...'

Disha Patani House Firing: Another shocking incident of gunfire outside a Bollywood celebrity's residence has come to light. According to reports, multiple rounds of bullets were fired outside the house of Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The same gangster group allegedly involved in the firing outside Salman Khan's residence has once again claimed responsibility. Shortly after the news broke, gangster Rohit Godara and the Goldie Brar gang reportedly took responsibility through a social media post, raising serious concerns about the safety of celebrities in the industry.

Rohit Godara Goldy Brar uploaded a post on his Facebook handle, saying, "I am Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran. The firing that took place outside Disha Patani's house, Villa Number 40 Civil Lines Bareilly, UP, was done by us (Translated version)."

The translated version of the message read, "This message is not just for her, but also for all the artists of the film industry and those associated with them. Whoever in the future commits such an insulting act against our religion and saints should be ready to face the consequences. To protect our religion, we are ready to go to any extent. We will never back down. For us, our religion and society are one, and protecting them is our first duty."

The full post was uploaded by a user on a Reddit thread with title "Shots Fired Outside Disha Home in Bareilly."

As per the post, the firing was done outside Disha Patani's house because of the actress allegedly insulting Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. Goldi Brar and his gang claimed that this was just a trailer and they will show the full film, if needed, if Disha continues to allegedly insult their guru.

Previously, Aniruddhachary made headlines for his remarks about women in live-in relationships. According to reports, Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, was angered by his comments and made a video on the same. Many believe that she not only responded to Aniruddhachary's statements against live-in relationships but also indirectly commented on Premanand Maharaj. Although the video she shared has since been deleted from her feed, she later made a post clarifying her stance., "It has come to my notice that a false narrative is being circulated online, mixing my name with revered spiritual figure Premanand Maharaj ji, and spreading baseless claims that I've said something about him."