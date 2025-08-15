Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Saiyaara To Have A Sequel? Mohit Suri Makes Big Revelation

Following the success of Saiyaara, director Mohit Suri discusses the potential for a sequel, emphasising the importance of preserving film classics and reflecting on his personal journey in the industry.

Saiyaara, a romantic musical featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has become one of the top-grossing films this year. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film broke numerous box-office records. Since its success, there has been speculation about a sequel. In a recent interview, Mohit was asked about the possibility of a follow-up to Saiyaara but neither confirmed nor denied it.

During an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Mohit Suri addressed the topic of a Saiyaara sequel. He stated, "It is the producer's call. I've had my fair share of sequels. I wish them all the best." He added that Adi believes if a film becomes a classic, it's better not to spoil its magic with another sequel.

Mohit Suri on Industry Reactions

In the same discussion, Mohit responded to comments suggesting that some Bollywood stars were unsettled by Saiyaara's success. He explained that his intention wasn't to disrupt the industry but rather his own life. Having previously made a sequel that didn't perform well, he felt many people had written him off.

The director elaborated on his personal journey in the industry over 17 years. He noted that when you make a sequel with big stars and it fails, people tend to dismiss you. Mohit expressed that he was always seen as the young guy on set and some actors who are now restless might have underestimated him.

Personal Disruption for Mohit Suri

Continuing the conversation, Mohit mentioned that the real disruption was in his own life. He pointed out that Saiyaara clearly reflects his style of filmmaking. "If other people have got disrupted because of it, so be it," he remarked.

Saiyaara was released in theatres on July 18, 2025. The film's impact has been significant both at the box office and within Bollywood circles.