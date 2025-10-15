Ahaan Panday Reveals His Look For His Next Directed By Ali Abbas Zafar & Produced By Aditya Chopra!

After creating box office history with Saiyaara - the all-time highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema - Ahaan Panday is ready to embark on his next big chapter. The breakout Gen Z star is teaming up with blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action romance produced by Yash Raj Films, marking Ali's return to the banner he fondly calls his alma mater.

Ahaan recently set social media abuzz by dropping his new look - rugged, intense, and nothing like the endearing lover boy audiences fell for in Saiyaara.

With Saiyaara, YRF and Mohit Suri gave India a Gen Z superstar who reignited the magic of romance in theatres. Now, Ahaan's next - a love story with the flavour of action - promises to present him in a brand-new light. The film, yet untitled, begins shooting in early 2026 and marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.