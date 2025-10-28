Ahead of Bahubali: The Epic release, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Remains The Movie Received Highest Footfalls

S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise stands as a cinematic milestone that revolutionized Indian filmmaking with its grand scale, powerful storytelling, and timeless appeal. This epic saga not only captured millions of hearts but also broke countless box office records, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema. Now, the visionary filmmaker returns with Baahubali: The Epic, a re-edited and remastered magnum opus that seamlessly weaves together Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into one spectacular cinematic experience. However, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion still holds a remarkable record in its name.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda recently shared that the Baahubali films continue to hold the record for the highest footfalls for any Indian film after Sholay, while addressing rumors involving Jason Momoa and the possibility of Baahubali 3.

Speaking about Aamir Khan's comment that Baahubali 2 remains the country's most-watched film in terms of total footfalls, Shobu Yarlagadda said, "Sholay has the highest number of footfalls for any Indian film. After Sholay, it's Baahubali 2. Nobody has beaten that record till now. That's roughly 110 million people, if I remember correctly."

Bahubali: The Epic is described as a single-film version of the Baahubali story, combining footage from both films with new technical enhancements, restored or previously unseen scenes, and selective alterations. The excitement around the film is at its peak, as audiences prepare to witness the magic of two mega blockbusters in one. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 31 October 2025 in multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.