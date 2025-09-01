Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan Seek Ganpati Blessings in Mumbai, Delight Fans With Selfies - VIDEO

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya visited the GSB Ganpati pandal in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi, seeking blessings and interacting with fans. Dressed in traditional attire, they reflected family traditions and continued their public appeal.

Bollywood stars are embracing the festive spirit as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations unfold. Aishwarya Rai, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, was recently spotted at the GSB Ganpati pandal in Mumbai. Numerous photos and videos of the duo have surfaced online, capturing their visit to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen navigating through a crowd at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Ganeshotsav pandal. In one video, Aishwarya is seen shielding Aaradhya as they make their way to offer prayers. The mother-daughter pair greeted fans warmly and even paused for selfies before entering the pandal.

Family Traditions and Celebrations

Aishwarya donned a white ethnic suit complemented by bold red lipstick and a small bindi, while Aaradhya wore a mustard-yellow kurta set. They also posed with folded hands for a photograph at the pandal. Aishwarya is known for her regular visits to the GSB Ganpati celebrations to seek blessings.

Last year, she attended with Aaradhya and her mother, Brinda Rai. This year, Abhishek Bachchan was absent from the festivities. Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 in a grand ceremony and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. Recently, they were seen together at the airport after a vacation.

Aishwarya Rai's Film Career

Aishwarya's last film appearance was in Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan II," an epic historical action drama. The movie featured an ensemble cast including Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and others. It performed well at the box office, grossing ₹344.63 crore worldwide.

Since then, Aishwarya has not announced any new projects. However, fans eagerly await her return to cinema screens. Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya were recently photographed with a fan at the airport, with their picture quickly gaining traction on social media.

The family continues to capture public attention with their appearances and interactions with fans during such events. As they participate in cultural festivities like Ganesh Chaturthi, they remain beloved figures both on-screen and off-screen.