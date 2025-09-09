Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Legal Action in Delhi HC Over Misuse Of Her AI-Generated Images

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court to safeguard her personality rights against unauthorised exploitation of her identity. Concerns include misuse of her likeness and fraudulent claims by companies, emphasising the need for stronger protections in the digital landscape.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken legal action in the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights. She is concerned about the unauthorised use of her name, images, and public persona on various digital platforms and commercial products. Justice Tejas Karia presided over the case, indicating plans to issue injunctions to prevent such misuse. The next hearing is scheduled for January 15, 2026.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Rai, highlighted the widespread exploitation of her identity for commercial purposes and inappropriate content. He pointed out that many websites falsely claim to be her official platforms, misleading the public and infringing on her publicity rights. Merchandise like mugs and T-shirts featuring her image are being sold without permission.

Digital Manipulation Concerns

Sethi also revealed troubling instances of digital manipulation involving Rai's likeness. Obscene, morphed, and AI-generated images have been circulated online, violating her dignity. He condemned these actions as deeply disturbing and unacceptable, as they exploit her likeness for sexually explicit purposes.

In a particularly alarming case, a company named Aishwarya Nation Wealth falsely listed Rai as its Chairperson in official documents. Sethi described this as fraudulent since Rai has no connection with such entities. This misrepresentation adds another layer to the misuse of her identity.

Legal Proceedings and Content Removal

Advocate Mamta Rani, representing Google, discussed the procedural aspects of content removal. She noted that specific URLs must be submitted for takedown requests. Justice Karia acknowledged that while a unified order would be ideal, individual injunctions might be necessary based on each violation's scope.

The court suggested that Rai could provide specific URLs for takedown or use the Blocking and Screening Instructions (BSI) process. Given the broad reliefs sought by Rai, orders will be issued against each defendant individually. If possible, a common order will be made; otherwise, separate injunctions will be granted.

Rai's legal battle highlights the challenges celebrities face in protecting their identity in the digital age. The case underscores the importance of safeguarding personal rights against unauthorised use across various platforms and products. As proceedings continue, it remains crucial to address these violations effectively within legal frameworks.