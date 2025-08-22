Ajay Devgn And Esha Gupta Spotted At Versova Jetty As They Headed To Madh Island For Dhamaal 4

One of Bollywood's most glamorous and versatile actresses, Esha Gupta, is all set to charm the audiences once again on the big screen -this time in the Ajay Devgn starrer comedy extravaganza Dhamaal 4 helmed by Indra Kumar.

In an exciting development, actor Ajay Devgn and Esha Gupta were spotted this morning as the duo headed to the Dhamaal 4's shoot at Madh Island. Ajay Devgn and Esha will be joining the film's stellar ensemble cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and others.

Known for her striking beauty, magnetic screen presence, and natural flair for performance, Esha is ready to dominate the Dhamaal universe. The audiences loved Ajay Devgn and Esha's pairing in 'Total Dhamaal', and with her return to the beloved franchise, it would be exciting to see both sharing screen together.

With Dhamaal 4, Esha returns in a bigger, bolder, and more pivotal role that promises to add both sparkle and substance to the film's chaos and comedy. Fresh off her hits Brown Eyes Wali with Honey Singh and Ishq Mera with Jubin Nautiyal, Esha is all set to continue her winning streak, bringing her signature charm, impeccable style, and sizzling chemistry with Ajay Devgn to light up the franchise once again.