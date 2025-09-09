Akshay Kumar Birthday: What Is Akshay's Net Worth? How Rich Is Jolly LLB 3 Actor? Check His Salary Per Film

Photo Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar Birthday: He may have turned 58 today, but Akshay Kumar continues to defy age and expectations with every passing year. Known as one of Bollywood's fittest and most disciplined stars, Akshay is not just aging gracefully-he's aging backwards. Whether it's performing his own stunts, waking up before sunrise, or delivering back-to-back films across genres, the superstar shows no signs of slowing down. From Khiladi to national icon, Akshay Kumar remains a powerhouse of talent, fitness, and inspiration - even at 58.

On this special occasion, let's take a look at the actor's earnings, net worth, upcoming films and more...

Akshay Kumar Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is He?

From intense action roles to heartfelt dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies, Akshay Kumar remains one of the busiest actors in the industry. Even in his late 50s, he's outpacing younger stars with his rigorous work schedule, clocking in multiple film releases and endorsements year after year.

According to a report by Forbes, the 58-year-old actor enjoys a staggering net worth, as of 2025, of Rs 2,500 CRORES! Yes, you read that right! The major chunk of his multi-crore paycheck comes from his blockbuster movies, production house Hari Om Entertainment and, of course, lucrative brand deals and endorsements.

As reported by The Indian Express, Akshay Kumar takes home somewhere between Rs 60 cr - Rs 145 cr per film that he signs, making him one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors.

In the wee hours of his birthday (Tuesday, Wednesday 9), Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handles and penned a heartfelt and lengthy gratitude note for all the love that he's received over the years.

Sharing an artwork, Kumar wrote, "Good morning, everyone!

58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting.

To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I'm just here to say an eternal 'Thank You' for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me.

Love & Prayers,

Your Akshay

Jai Mahakal 🙏🏼

Ps: Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life's work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans 🙏🏼"

Check out the post below:

Akshay Kumar Lifestyle: Cars & House

But it's not just his films that make headlines-Akshay Kumar's lifestyle is as aspirational as it gets. Known for his minimalist but luxurious tastes, Akshay blends old-school values with modern indulgence. He starts his day before sunrise, practices yoga and martial arts, and avoids late-night parties, choosing to focus on health, family, and personal discipline instead. And when he does indulge, it's in style.

Akshay's car collection is nothing short of jaw-dropping. His garage houses a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom (around ₹9.5-10 Crore), a Mercedes-Benz V-Class (approximately ₹1.04 Crore), a Porsche Cayenne (around ₹1.4 Crore), and a Range Rover Vogue (approximately 2.4 INR), as per reports.

As per a Money Tree Reality report, Akshay currently resides in a lavish sea-facing duplex apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, now valued at Rs 80 cr (approx.), with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their kids. According to Magic Bricks, the birthday boy also owns a luxurious villa in Dubai at The Palm Jumeirah that is reportedly worth around Rs 18 crore, a lavish abode in Toronto and a beach villa in Goa. He is also the proud owner of several properties in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar Upcoming Films

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen alongside Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in Jolly LLB3. He also has Hera Pheri 3, Bhoot Bangla, and Welcome To the Jungle (Welcome 3) lined up in his sleeves.