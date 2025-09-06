Akshay Kumar Donates ₹5 Crore For Punjab Flood Relief, Calls It His ‘Sewa & Small Contribution’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 5 crore for relief efforts in Punjab, affected by severe flooding. Numerous celebrities join in supporting those impacted by this disaster.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has generously contributed Rs 5 crore to aid those impacted by the severe floods in Punjab. The state is currently grappling with one of its most devastating floods, prompting people from various sectors to assist in relief efforts. Akshay expressed, "I maintain my view on this. Yes, I am giving Rs 5 crore for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to 'donate' to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand. For me, it's my sewa, my very small contribution."

Akshay Kumar's history of philanthropy is well-documented. He has consistently supported disaster relief initiatives over the years. His contributions have included aid during the Chennai floods and the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, he has shown support for soldiers' families through the Bharat Ke Veer initiative.

Other Celebrities Join Relief Efforts

Several other celebrities have also stepped up to support Punjab during this crisis. Notable figures such as Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, Randeep Hooda, Gippy Grewal, Himanshi Khurana, Jasbir Jassi, Karan Aujla, Guru Randhawa, and Ammy Virk have made contributions in various forms to assist the state.

Raj Kundra announced that proceeds from his film "Mehar," which premiered on September 5, would be donated to flood victims. This gesture highlights the collective effort of the entertainment industry in aiding those affected by natural disasters.

Extent of Flood Damage in Punjab

The government of Punjab reports that approximately 1,655 villages have been affected by flooding. Gurdaspur is among the hardest hit areas with 324 villages impacted. Other affected regions include Amritsar (190), Ferozepur (111), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123), and Sangrur (107). The floods have damaged around 1,75,216 hectares of cropland across these areas.

The state government has intensified rescue and relief operations throughout Punjab. In Amritsar, drones are being used by Punjab Police to deliver essential supplies to flood-hit villages like Ajnala. Meanwhile, evacuation efforts are underway in villages along the Sutlej River where residents are being relocated to government-established relief camps.

Akshay Kumar added his heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery from this calamity: "I pray that the natural calamity that has struck my brothers and sisters in Punjab passes soon. Rab mehr kare." His words resonate with many who hope for a quick return to normalcy for those affected by these devastating floods.