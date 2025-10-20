Akshay Kumar Says ‘Haath Niche’ As Fan Gets Too Close For Selfie At Airport, Actor’s Reaction Video Goes Viral

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar encountered an awkward situation at Mumbai airport when a fan overstepped during a selfie request. This incident has raised discussions about celebrity boundaries and digital impersonation.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his amiable nature with fans, faced an awkward situation at Mumbai airport. While travelling with his daughter Nitara Bhatia, he was approached by fans eager for selfies. Although he posed for several photos, one fan overstepped by placing a hand on Akshay's shoulder. The actor promptly asked the fan to remove it, saying, "Haath niche, haath mat rakho." This incident was captured on video and quickly went viral.

Akshay Kumar's recent film appearance was in "Jolly LLB 3," where he reunited with Arshad Warsi in the courtroom comedy directed by Subhash Kapoor. The movie also starred Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Gajraj Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. His next project is "Bhoot Bangla," a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. The film features an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sharman Joshi.

Akshay Kumar's Legal Battle

The Bombay High Court recently decided to issue an ad-interim order favouring Akshay Kumar against the unauthorised use of his image through deepfake videos and AI-generated content. Justice Arif Doctor presided over the civil suit filed by Kumar to prevent individuals and entities from exploiting his persona without consent. The court acknowledged that such misuse could harm his stature significantly.

Senior Advocate Birendra Saraf represented Akshay Kumar in court. He argued that these actions cause severe damage to the actor's reputation and goodwill. They also mislead the public and constitute unfair competition and unjust enrichment. The plea highlighted incidents involving fake videos and deceptive advertisements using Kumar's name and likeness across major social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Upcoming Projects

Beyond "Bhoot Bangla," Akshay Kumar has several films lined up. These include "Haiwaan," "Hera Pheri 3," and "Welcome To The Jungle." Fans eagerly anticipate these releases as they promise diverse genres showcasing Kumar's versatility as an actor.

The legal case underscores growing concerns about digital impersonation in entertainment. It highlights the need for stricter regulations to protect celebrities' rights in the digital age. As technology advances rapidly, safeguarding personal rights becomes increasingly crucial.

This incident at the airport serves as a reminder of the challenges celebrities face in maintaining personal boundaries while interacting with fans. Despite this minor hiccup, Akshay Kumar continues to enjoy immense popularity among audiences worldwide.