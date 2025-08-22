Akshay Oberoi On The Return Of Feel-Good Indian Cinema: We Thought Family Audiences Were Gone But...

Akshay Oberoi returns to the silver screen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' a family comedy from Dharma Productions, releasing on 2nd October. The film focuses on traditional Indian storytelling and aims to resonate with audiences through its heartwarming narrative.

Actor Akshay Oberoi is making a comeback to the silver screen with "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," a family comedy produced by Dharma Productions. The film, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be released on 2nd October. This movie signifies a return to traditional Indian storytelling filled with emotion, laughter, and love.

Akshay believes this film marks a significant shift in Indian cinema. He states, "For a long time, we believed family audiences had stopped coming to theatres. But the truth is — they were just waiting for the right kind of stories." He feels that the movie embodies the essence of Indian cinema with its clean, heartwarming, funny, and emotional narrative.

Focus on Family-Friendly Content

Recent films like "Sitaare Zameen Par" and "Metro In Dino" have resonated well with audiences across generations. These movies highlight a trend towards content that is both relatable and emotionally rich. Akshay credits the filmmakers for this change, noting their commitment to stories about love, family, relationships, and joy.

"The credit really goes to the makers," Akshay adds. "They believed in this shift — in telling stories about love, family, relationships, and joy. This isn't just nostalgia. It's progress. The audience is evolving, but they haven't lost their appetite for Indian emotion."

On-Set Atmosphere Reflects Film's Spirit

Akshay has always balanced between commercial and independent films. He shares that the atmosphere during filming was vibrant and mirrored the film's joyful spirit. "It's a clean film. Something you can watch with your parents and laugh your heart out," he says.

The actor is thrilled to be part of a movement that brings warmth back to cinemas. As "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" prepares for its release, it promises to deliver an experience full of togetherness and joy for audiences.