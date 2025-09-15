Alankrita Sahai Stands With Punjab Amid Flood Crisis: “Destruction Of Livelihood And Life In Peril”
Actress and supermodel Alankrita Sahai, who grew up in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai but has made Chandigarh her home for the past three years, has stepped forward to extend her support during the devastating flood crisis in Punjab.
Speaking about the situation, Alankrita said, "Things are terrible here. The situation is heartbreaking, and people are in real need of help. I'm trying to support families who have been affected, to provide financial help and stand with them as much as I can. I've also asked my industry friends to come forward and contribute." Many have adopted villages and provided aid.
The whole of Punjab has taken note of her generosity, as she continues to donate and mobilize resources to ensure affected families get the assistance they need. Her contributions reflect her deep emotional connection with the state she now calls home.
Alankrita further stressed the importance of collective responsibility, urging everyone to step up in any way possible. "Donations play a pivotal role. Even if people can't show up physically, they can adopt villages or provide support from a distance. Every small effort counts, whether it's being present or helping financially."
As
Punjab
faces
one
of
its
most
difficult
times,
Alankrita
Sahai's
compassion
and
active
involvement
show
how
celebrities
can
use
their
influence
to
draw
attention
to
urgent
humanitarian
causes
while
also
inspiring
countless
others
to
join
in
solidarity.
We
are
of
the
people,
by
the
people
and
for
the
people.
Jai Hind