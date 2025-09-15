Alankrita Sahai Stands With Punjab Amid Flood Crisis: “Destruction Of Livelihood And Life In Peril”

Actress and supermodel Alankrita Sahai, who grew up in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai but has made Chandigarh her home for the past three years, has stepped forward to extend her support during the devastating flood crisis in Punjab.

Speaking about the situation, Alankrita said, "Things are terrible here. The situation is heartbreaking, and people are in real need of help. I'm trying to support families who have been affected, to provide financial help and stand with them as much as I can. I've also asked my industry friends to come forward and contribute." Many have adopted villages and provided aid.

The whole of Punjab has taken note of her generosity, as she continues to donate and mobilize resources to ensure affected families get the assistance they need. Her contributions reflect her deep emotional connection with the state she now calls home.

Alankrita further stressed the importance of collective responsibility, urging everyone to step up in any way possible. "Donations play a pivotal role. Even if people can't show up physically, they can adopt villages or provide support from a distance. Every small effort counts, whether it's being present or helping financially."

As Punjab faces one of its most difficult times, Alankrita Sahai's compassion and active involvement show how celebrities can use their influence to draw attention to urgent humanitarian causes while also inspiring countless others to join in solidarity. We are of the people, by the people and for the people.

Jai Hind