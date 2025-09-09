Ali Fazal Attends Special Screening Of His International Film, Rule Breakers At UK Parliament With MP

Actor Ali Fazal continues to make India proud on the global stage. The versatile star recently was extended a special invitation by UK Parliament Member Alice McDonald for the screening of his upcoming international film Rule Breakers, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Bill Guttentag. The exclusive screening was followed by an engaging panel discussion with the film's star cast, where Ali joined the director to share insights on the making and message of the project.

Ali Fazal expressed his deep sense of gratitude and joy on being honoured with this opportunity. He said, "To be invited by MP Alice McDonald to the UK Parliament for the screening of Rule Breakers is a moment of immense pride and privilege for me. This isn't just about showcasing a film, but about creating dialogue around stories that challenge norms and inspire change. I feel honoured to have represented not just myself, but also the incredible teams I have had the privilege of working with over the years. Collaborating with Bill Guttentag, a filmmaker whose work I have admired for long, has been a rewarding experience, and to now present our film in such a historic and influential space is truly humbling. As an artist, I believe cinema has the power to transcend boundaries, and occasions like these remind me why we do what we do."

With Rule Breakers, Ali Fazal once again cements his standing as an actor who effortlessly balances Indian and international projects, while continuing to take Indian talent to the global forefront.