Ali Fazal Shares Epic Selfie On His Birthday Featuring Mirzapur: The Movie Cast, Fans Rejoice

The excitement around Mirzapur: The Movie just got a major boost, thanks to actor Ali Fazal, who gave fans a thrilling glimpse from the film's sets in Benares from his birthday celebrations on the sets if the film. Ali, who returns as the beloved Guddu Bhaiya, shared a fun behind-the-scenes selfie that instantly went viral, featuring an ensemble of familiar faces that fans of the cult series hold dear.

The epic selfie includes Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Shriya Pilgaonkar - making it nothing short of a Mirzapur reunion of dreams. The rare photo has set social media abuzz, as it marks one of the first collective glimpses of the returning cast from the film adaptation of India's biggest and most talked-about series.

While details about Mirzapur: The Movie remain tightly under wraps, the selfie has already reignited the fandom that made the series a cultural phenomenon. With Ali Fazal leading a powerhouse cast that has defined the world of Mirzapur, the film promises to bring back the grit, drama, and unforgettable characters that audiences have been waiting to see again on the big screen.