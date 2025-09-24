Alia Bhatt Trolled for Calling Alpha Her First Action Film; Netizens Remind Her About Jigra: Why Would She…

At Milan Fashion Week, Alia Bhatt described her upcoming film Alpha as her first action movie, igniting discussions online about her previous roles. Critics point to her past films Jigra and Heart of Stone, while fans argue for the distinction between action scenes and full action films. Anticipation builds for Alpha's release.

Alia Bhatt's recent statement at Milan Fashion Week about her upcoming film, Alpha, being her "first action movie" has stirred online discussions. The actress, who attended the event as Gucci's global brand ambassador, expressed her excitement for the film's release on December 25. She remarked, "Wow, it's pretty close. That's a big one for me because it's my first venture into action and I'm really curious to see how the audience connects with that."

Her comment quickly drew reactions from netizens who reminded her of her previous roles in Jigra and Heart of Stone, which also featured action sequences. On Reddit, users criticised Alia for seemingly overlooking these films. One user noted, "Majority of Jigra was action-oriented… if you say Jigra 'barely had any action,' then you must have watched a completely different film." Another added, "Why would she ever admit that her last two outings were action films since both flopped at the box office and digitally? Negative light mein aa jaati Alpha."

Fans Defend Alia Bhatt

Despite the criticism, some fans defended Alia's statement. They argued that while Jigra and Heart of Stone included action scenes, they did not qualify as full-fledged action movies like Alpha. A fan commented, "If one or two action sequences are enough to qualify as an action movie, then almost every old Indian love story is also action."

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is part of the YRF Spy Universe and marks the first female-led film in this franchise. As debates over Alia's statement continue online, anticipation builds to see if Alpha will deliver the promised big-screen action spectacle.

Netizens Critique 'Selective Memory'

Some online users suggested that Alia tends to avoid acknowledging films that do not perform well. A user commented on this tendency by saying, "Not accepting your failures speaks a lot about a person. Might also indicate one never learns from it either." This sparked further discussions about how actors address their past projects.

The ongoing debate highlights differing opinions on what constitutes an action film and whether past performances should influence current statements. As December approaches, audiences eagerly await to see how Alia Bhatt's role in Alpha unfolds on screen.