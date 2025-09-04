Allahabad High Court Dismisses Plea Against Jolly LLB 3 Release, Says Nothing Objectionable Found

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the release of Jolly LLB 3, citing no objectionable content in the film. The ruling allows the film's continued production amid ongoing legal disputes concerning its portrayal of the judiciary.

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition against the release of "Jolly LLB 3," starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The plea sought action against the song 'Bhai Vakeel Hai' for allegedly defaming the judiciary. Justices Sangeeta Chandra and Brij Raj Singh found nothing objectionable in the song's lyrics or the film's trailer, stating there was no interference with genuine legal practice.

Legal Challenges Surrounding Jolly LLB 3

In May 2024, Chandrabhan, President of the Ajmer District Bar Association, filed a complaint against the filmmakers. He argued that the franchise disrespects India's judiciary system. Chandrabhan claimed that lawyers and judges are portrayed in an inappropriate manner, describing it as humorous and indecent. He requested a halt to the film's shooting.

On August 20, a Pune court issued notices to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi regarding "Jolly LLB 3." Lawyer Wajid Khan Bidkar filed a complaint alleging that the movie mocks legal proceedings. Bidkar objected to a scene where judges are called "mamu," a slang term. The court has asked both actors to appear on September 28.

Background of Jolly LLB Franchise

The first "Jolly LLB" film debuted in 2013 with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. Its sequel came out in 2017, featuring Akshay Kumar replacing Warsi, alongside Huma Qureshi. Produced by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, "Jolly LLB 3" boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao.

Chandrabhan expressed concerns about the filmmakers' respect for judicial dignity based on previous films in the series. He noted ongoing filming around Ajmer's DRM office and nearby villages. Chandrabhan criticized actors for not taking judicial image seriously during shooting.

The Allahabad High Court's decision provides relief for "Jollney LLB 3," allowing its release without any imposed costs from this plea dismissal. Despite ongoing legal challenges elsewhere, this ruling supports the film's continuation without hindrance from allegations of defamation or disrespect toward India's judiciary system.