Aman Pant Reveals Idea Behind Quirky Jolly LLB 3 Track, Akshay Kumar's Reaction- EXCLUSIVE

Aman Pant Interview: Music has the power to heal and change lives, isn't it? And what better way to celebrate the festive season than talking to a talented artist, who is ruling the world of music. At Filmibeat, we love interacting with musicians, singers and actors, who are passionate about their craft.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, Jolly LLB 3 music director Aman Pant spilled the beans on the idea behind the quirky title track and revealed how Akshay Kumar reacted to it.

The award-winning music composer also shared the biggest lesson he learned while working with Raj & DK and Rajkumar Hirani.

Here are excerpts from the fun-filled interview-

1. How did the idea for the quirky Jolly LLB 3 track come about, and what was your brief from Subhash Kapoor?

The spark came from Subhash sir himself. He wanted something that felt rooted in the world of the film and yet instantly catchy. The phrase "Tera Bhai Waqeel Hai" was his brainchild, and being a Delhi boy, it immediately struck a chord with me it's the kind of line you'd hear in everyday banter. From there, I built the composition, and lyricists Pradhan and Akhil brought in their quirky wordplay that gave it its unique flavor.

2. The song was created in just a few hours, what was that creative rush like?

It was pure spontaneity. I believe every song is a moment of energy sometimes it takes days, sometimes it just flows in a few hours. That day, everything aligned. I sat at my workstation after meditating, and in less than four hours, the composition came alive. It didn't feel like work; it felt like the song was meant to happen right then.

3- You've collaborated with lyricists Pradhan and Akhil, and rapper KD for this track. What made this team click so well?

Pradhan and I go way back to our Delhi days, so there's always an instant comfort working with him. He brought in these quirky lyrical hooks that really shaped the song's identity, and his writing always has a freshness that keeps things exciting. Akhil added his playful touch, which gave the track a light-hearted vibe, while KD came in with raw energy that elevated the rap section. Each of them brought their own unique strength, and when it all came together, it felt effortless - the collaboration was organic, fun, and that chemistry is what listeners are connecting with.

4. Akshay Kumar was reportedly an instant fan of the track-did you get to see his first reaction?

Yes, the response was almost immediate. Subhash sir first heard it and called me back within hours, saying, "Aman, this is interesting." Soon after, Akshay sir heard it too and really liked it. It got a green signal straight away, which is always the best kind of validation.

5. Your strength lies in blending Indian sensibilities with modern sounds. How do you strike that balance without losing authenticity?

I've always had an Indian classical base, and that anchors me. Even when I work with modern textures, I like weaving in Indian instruments or motifs subtly. For example, in this track, I used a sampled "dotara" a Bengali folk instrument but treated it in a modern, textured way. It's never about overpowering; it's about blending so the authenticity shines through naturally.

6. What's the biggest lesson you've learned from collaborating with filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani or OTT creators like Raj & DK?

The biggest lesson is that music is storytelling. Whether it's Hirani sir's cinema or Raj & DK's OTT worlds, the expectation is always that music should serve the narrative, not distract from it. I've learned to listen deeply - to the story, to the characters, to the rhythm of the screenplay. That's what helps create music that enhances rather than overpowers.

We extend our best wishes to Aman, and hope, he continues to rock and roll.