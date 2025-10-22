Amar Kaushik Applauds ReDefine (Prime Focus) For Elevating Thama’s Vision Through Exceptional VFX

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thama has opened to astounding reviews and impressive box-office numbers. From its story and performances to direction and visual effects, the film is being celebrated on all fronts, quickly emerging as a festive season success story.

The VFX has not only elevated the storytelling but also serves as a central character in the film. Audiences and critics alike are lauding it as one of the most visually striking achievements in recent Hindi cinema.

Producer Amar Kaushik, alongside Maddock Films, shared a special shout-out to the ReDefine (Prime Focus) for their creative excellence and long-standing collaboration. Together, they continue to push boundaries within the horror comedy universe the duo has been building.

ReDefine (Prime Focus) previously collaborated with Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik on Munjya, which was widely acclaimed for bringing the title creature to life, one of the film's most talked about elements that helped establish it as a major success within the horror comedy franchise.