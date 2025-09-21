Amitabh Bachchan Delighted As Mohanlal Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023: Such A Well Deserved Recognition

Mohanlal has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, with Amitabh Bachchan and Jr NTR congratulating him for his significant contributions to Indian cinema. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.

Amitabh Bachchan has congratulated Mohanlal on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. The esteemed actor expressed his joy on social media, describing it as a 'well-deserved recognition'. Amitabh Bachchan's admiration for Mohanlal's talent and simplicity in expressing emotions was evident in his heartfelt message.

Jr NTR also extended his congratulations to Mohanlal, his co-star from Janata Garage. He praised Mohanlal as a true icon of Indian cinema and acknowledged the award as well-deserved recognition. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is a prestigious honour in the Indian film industry.

Mohanlal's Upcoming Projects

Mohanlal is set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025. This announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The award recognises his significant contributions to cinema over the years.

On the professional front, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of Vrusshabha, which is written and directed by Nanda Kishore. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting this new project from the talented actor.

Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal's Collaborations

For those unfamiliar with their work together, Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal have shared screen space in films such as Kandahar (2010) and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag (2007). Their collaborations have been memorable for audiences who appreciate their acting prowess.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his admiration for Mohanlal's ability to convey deep emotions with simplicity. He stated, "Mohanlal Ji, I am truly delighted that you have received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award – it is such a well-deserved recognition! Many congratulations. I am a great admirer of your work and craft. The simplicity with which you express the deepest of emotions is truly remarkable. May you continue to inspire us all with your unmatched talent and remain a guiding light. With boundless respect and pride, I extend my heartfelt wishes and look forward to witnessing many more of your incredible performances in the years ahead."

The recognition of Mohanlal with this award highlights his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. His fans and colleagues alike celebrate this achievement, acknowledging his influence and impact on the industry.