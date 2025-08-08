Ammy Virk Joins National Award-Winning Franchise Godday Godday Chaa 2

Actor-singer Ammy Virk is the latest addition to the cast of Godday Godday Chaa 2, the sequel to the beloved Punjabi blockbuster that won the 71st National Film Award for Best Punjabi Feature Film.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, the original film not only triumphed at the box office globally but also found a wide digital audience through OTT platforms. With its heartwarming storytelling, laugh-out-loud humor, and progressive themes, Godday Godday Chaa became a family favorite and a cultural touchstone.

The sequel will continue to challenge outdated traditions with humor and heart - this time joined by Ammy Virk, whose charisma and comic timing are set to elevate the narrative even further.

Ammy Virk added, "I've always admired the kind of cinema that entertains while making a strong statement and Godday Godday Chaa did exactly that. I want to congratulate the entire team on the well-deserved National Award and the love they've received from audiences everywhere. I'm truly excited to be joining the second chapter of this beautiful journey. It's a film with heart, humor, and purpose and I'm proud to be a part of it."

This Diwali, audiences can expect not just lights and fireworks but lots of laughter too, Godday Godday Chaa 2 is produced by Zee Studios and VH Entertainment and is slated for a Diwali 2025 release.