Amruta Wins Best Actress Award For 'Chandramukhi' At The Maharashtra State Film Awards

The 60th and 61st Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony was held with great pomp and glory, and Amruta was awarded the Best Actress award for 'Chandramukhi' in the presence of veteran artists and dignitaries.

Although Amruta is currently not in India, she shared her excitement and joy about the win from abroad. Amruta said, "Today, it's extra special for me that my Maharashtra state has given me this recognition. We worked as a team for 'Chandramukhi', and the hard work of everyone from the director to the spot boy has paid off. The love the audience has shown for this film is still visible. As an actress, the recognition I've received for 'Chandramukhi' is thanks to my Maharashtra state. I'll never forget this moment of being honored with the Maharashtra State Award, and it's my first-ever state award. This award will give me the energy to continue doing quality work, working with good people, and reaching out to the audience with our art."

Amruta thanked the jury team and the Maharashtra State Film Awards team for bringing this moment into her life and appreciating her work.

'Amruta's role in "Chandramukhi "still resonates with the audience, making the film special for her. With a string of diverse and challenging roles under her belt, Amruta is set to return to the screens with many more exciting projects.