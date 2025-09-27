Anand Pandit: The Success Of ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Signals A New Era For Indian Animators

Ashwin Kumar's mythological animation drama 'Mahavatar Narsimha' continues its strong run at the box office, grossing nearly Rs 250 crore. It has also set a new benchmark for Indian animation by presenting mythology through large-scale animation and releasing it in multiple languages. Veteran producer Anand Pandit agrees the film has opened new doors and can potentially put Indian animation films on the global map.

"As is well-known, Indian studios often partner with international producers to contribute animation and VFX work. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies was among the first to start a VFX wing way back in 2006. Indian animators and VFX professionals are known to work on international projects like 'Life of Pi', 'The Lion King', and 'Star Wars', etc. The quality of animation in 'Mahavatar Narsimha' has now created a foundation for Indian films to achieve a global edge."

He also believes India's vast heritage of mythology, epics, and folk tales offers immense opportunities for animation. He also points to the worldwide reception of Japanese anime, 'Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba' and its latest movie chapter, 'Infinity Train,' noting that Indian mythology also has narratives that can appeal to a global audience. "The quality of animation, music, and visual effects is crucial to making such films truly appealing. With 'Mahavatar Narsimha,' we have shown that Indian storytellers and animators are capable of creating content that is both culturally rooted and commercially viable. Today, we also have multiple platforms to take these works to an international audience," adds Pandit.

At the same time, he also stresses the importance of balancing storytelling with innovation if animation is to move from the fringes into mainstream cinema. "The goal should be to deliver films that meet international standards while maintaining the uniqueness of Indian storytelling," concludes Pandit.