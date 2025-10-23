Anand Pandit, Vaishal Shah, And Actor Yash Soni's Latest Gujarati Release ‘Chaniya Toli’ Smashes Records

The dynamic trio of Anand Pandit, Vaishal Shah, and actor Yash Soni has imbued Gujarati cinema with undeniable magic and has once again set the cash registers ringing. After the back-to-back hits 'Fakt Mahilao Maate', 'Fakt Purusho Maate', and 'Tron Ekka', the successful team is back again with 'Chaniya Toli'. Anand Pandit says, "I'm thrilled to share that 'Chaniya Toli' which was released along with two major Hindi releases has created box-office history! The film has not only crossed expectations but also broken our own record for the highest first-day collection ever for a Gujarati film. By a huge margin!"

This milestone, says Pandit, means a lot to the entire team behind the film. He says, "It reaffirms our belief that good content always wins, no matter the competition or scale. 'Chaniya Toli' stands as proof that strong storytelling and heartfelt performances connect with audiences beyond language and boundaries. We are overwhelmed with the love pouring in from across Gujarat and beyond. This success belongs to everyone who believes in regional cinema and in the power of authentic stories."

Talking about the special chemistry he shares with Vaishal Shah, and actor Yash Soni, the veteran producer says, " Our bond goes beyond professional collaboration. It is built on trust, mutual respect, and camaraderie. We also have the same cinematic vision which may have helped us to identify themes that inevitably click with the audiences. Vaishal has an instinctive grasp of what appeals to regional audiences, while Yash brings a compelling sincerity to his performances. Together, we deliver stories that are both entertaining and rooted in Gujarati culture."

Vaishal Shah says, " What drew me to the film as a producer was the interesting plot with its perfect blend of action, comedy, and social insights. 'Chaniya Toli' has proved to be a delightful experience for the audience, much like the collaborative journey we've enjoyed. Personally, I feel Gujarati cinema has the potential to create a truly pan Indian resonance and we want to ensure that it achieves unprecedented success across the country."

'Chaniya Toli' is written by Parth Trivedi, Jay Bodas, and Pratiksinh Chavda. Netri Trivedi, Heena Varde, and Chetan Daiya play notable roles in this entertainer, directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi.