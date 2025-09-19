Ananya Panday Kickstarts Filming For Her Upcoming Project In Hyderabad

Ananya Panday is back on set and in full work mode! The actress took to her Instagram stories today to share a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming project, with a serene capture from Hyderabad setting the tone. Fans are thrilled to see her slip back into her professional groove, hinting that something exciting is brewing on the big screen once again.

Ananya was recently seen wrapping her film with Kartik Aaryan, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' and now it's time for the next chapter. Giving her followers a peek behind the scenes, Ananya balanced her work updates with a dash of fun - also posting a lighthearted clip of a cute little turtle, making her stories an instant hit among fans.

With multiple films lined up and a growing curiosity about her fresh collaborations, Ananya's momentum continues to build. Her fans can't wait to watch the slate of projects she'll be bringing to life and these new shooting updates only add to the anticipation of seeing her shine once more on the big screens.