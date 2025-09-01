Get Updates
Angela Krislinzki: Grateful To Raftaar, Bohemia, Sidhu Moosewala, Ankit Tewari & Meet Bros For Trusting Her

By
Angela Krislinzki

Angela Krislinzki continues to dominate the music video space, with hits like Ishq Ka Raja crossing 581 million views on YouTube and Saiyaan Jee rapidly climbing the charts. Each release reinforces her reputation as one of the most impactful faces on screen today.

Sharing her gratitude, Angela said:
"I'm humbled and grateful to Raftaar, Bohemia, Sidhu Moosewala, Ankit Tewari, and Meet Bros for trusting me to be the face of their million-view songs. Whenever I see my songs trending on YouTube, I'm amazed by the love they receive. Working with such talented artists has been a joy, and I'm thankful to be part of their vision. Watching these songs light up Reels and hearing how much they resonate warms my heart. I'm deeply grateful for all the love from the audience."

Her words reflect an artist who blends glamour with authenticity. By crediting the trust of her collaborators and acknowledging the connection with fans, Angela shows that her success is not just about numbers-it's about shared journeys and genuine impact.

This appreciation underscores a collaborative spirit-she credits creatives like Raftaar, Bohemia, Sidhu Moosewala, Ankit Tewari, and Meet Bros for their trust and vision. It highlights that her success isn't a solo act but a shared journey of artistic synergy.

X