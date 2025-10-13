Saloni Batra On Muderabaad, Working With Sharib Hashmi, Dream Project & More- EXCLUSIVE Interview

Saloni Batra interview: At Filmibeat, we love interacting with artists who are passionate about their craft and don't shy away from experimenting with roles. Imagine playing a 'hatke' character in a film where the makers are not afraid to get their hands dirty. Be it 200 Halla Bol or Murderbaad, Saloni Batra has always showcased a different side as an actor in her projects.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, the Animal actress bared her heart out and spoke about preparing for Murderabad, experience working with Sharib Hashmi and her dream project.

Here are excerpts from the interview-

1- Congratulations for Muderabaad. Such a bold and interesting storytelling with layered characters. How was your experience working in the film, where you didn't play a conventional character? Shaili Pandey was something different that you didn't play earlier.

Thank you so much. Working in Muderabaad was an enriching experience. I had the privilege of collaborating with some wonderful people, including veterans like Mr. Binod Pradhan, Sharib Hashmi and several talented co-actors. Portraying Shaili Pandey was particularly exciting because she was unlike any character I've played before-unlike any skin I've lived in as an actor. I'm always drawn to roles that break convention and allow me to explore new dimensions, and Shaili was exactly that. She's a character marked by deep trauma, and while she tries to conceal it, her vulnerability and volatility surface at different points in her journey-especially when she steps out of her comfort zone into the real world after facing a massive personal setback.

As she meets people along the way, you see different shades of her. In moments of connection, her softer side comes through. But she's also pushed to her volatile extreme in situations that make her deeply uncomfortable. And then, just as you're invested in this emotional journey, the narrative of the film suddenly turns into a thriller-which, for me, was the most exciting and unexpected twist.

What also fascinated me was the visual language of the character. To jam on that image with the director and bring it to life-with colours, clothes, and accessories-was an incredible process. I really enjoy that part of my work, where a written character slowly transforms into someone you can actually see, feel, and believe.

2- Last year, you surprised us with Gaanth and Khalbali Records. What's next for you as an artist after Murderabad?

After Gaanth and Khalbali Records, I recently did a heartfelt Canva campaign - a story-led spot whose message really moved me. I'm part of the anthology Yuva Sapno Ka Safar, and my film in it is Bandra Christmas, directed by Alankrita Srivastava and produced by RSVP - it's a very fresh, women-led story set on a single Christmas night in Bandra about two women from modest backgrounds, and I'd love for people to watch it.

There's also an Indo-Nepalese film called Maya Ko Maya that I'm part of - I love being involved in cross-border storytelling because it gives me the simple joy of connecting with new audiences and exploring different perspectives.

I'm excited for Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery (Amazon MX Player) as well; shooting that dark, real-life-inspired thriller was intense and exhilarating, surrounded by a brilliant cast and crew.

As an artist I'm drawn to work that truly moves me - roles that let me explore new facets (mentally, physically, performance wise ) and give me a chance to take creative risks and headline stories that resonate, provoke thought and stay with people long after they've seen them.

3- You are from Delhi, who shifted base to Mumbai. Was the initial journey difficult to navigate? Actors see the highest of highs and lowest of lows at times in the industry. Was there ever a phase where you went through a low zone? How did you bounce back, if yes?

Moving from Delhi to Mumbai was a big step - exciting, but not without its challenges. The city is full of opportunities, but it can also be brutal and incredibly lonely. I came here with no base, no network, not even a plan to become an actor. In fact, I initially came to design for a fashion label and worked backstage at fashion weeks . But I fell in love with the city, stayed back, and when I gave my first audition, I realised how much I loved performing - so I just jumped right in without overthinking where it might take me.

The journey hasn't been easy. There were moments of self-doubt, exhaustion, and emotional crashes - times where I felt completely overwhelmed, even close to depression. But those lows taught me to rebuild myself from scratch. I found strength in small daily habits - workouts, meditation, listening to podcasts, meaningful conversations with chosen family and friends - and slowly learned to prioritise my mental health above all else. Because when your mind is steady, everything else falls into place.

Along the way, I've faced people who put me down and people who lifted me up. Both shaped me. One gave me grit and resilience, the other gave me hope and encouragement. My parents have also been my backbone, even though they were terrified at first - because I don't come from a film background and everything here felt so uncertain.

If there's one thing I've learned, it's that you must do what you love with joy for joy. Take breaks when you need to, say no when you must, be kind but never let people walk over you. Every difficult circumstance in this city has changed me, deepened me, and given me a new lens on life. I'm not the same person who moved here years ago - I've grown, I've evolved, and I carry immense gratitude for the city, the industry, and the lessons it has given me.

And from here, I believe the only way is to grow. Life is a series of ups and downs, but I look at each day as an opportunity to learn, to experience, and to come out stronger. I hope I can continue to carry that perspective forward and embrace everything that comes my way with courage and gratitude.

4- Who is that one filmmaker you are manifesting to next work with and why?

Zoya Akhtar is definitely among the top of the directors I'd love to work with - the way she builds characters with so many layers is magical. Imtiaz Ali is another dream, because his stories always explore the soul of a person, which is what excites me as an actor. I deeply admire Vikramaditya Motwane for the honesty and edge in his storytelling. And of course, filmmakers like Rahi Anil Barve, who created Tumbbad, or Chaitanya Tamhane, Prashant Nair with their unique vision, inspire me endlessly. I also have great admiration for many independent filmmakers who are pushing boundaries with fresh narratives. Ultimately, I want to collaborate with directors who create worlds that are raw, layered, and deeply human - that's where I feel I can grow the most as an artist.

5- How has working on Bandra Christmas differed from your previous projects in films?

Bandra Christmas has been very different from my previous projects because it's a women-led film that explores the lives of two working-class women - Firdaus, the character I play, and Sandhya, my co-actor - over the course of a single Christmas night in Bandra. The story gives audiences a human lens to see these women, their dreams, their struggles, and how they navigate their work lives and handle losses, while also showing that even those from the wealthier class may be going through challenges. It's a reminder that, beyond class or gender, at the core, we are all human and experience highs and lows.

For me as an actor, Firdaus was exciting because she's layered - slightly alpha, playful, and grounded. She has this duality: how she navigates her work and responsibilities, and how her personality comes alive in more fun and unexpected ways. The writing allowed me to fully inhabit both sides of her, and I got to explore two very distinct looks that I've never done before.

Overall, being part of this story, discovering Firdaus, and giving her a voice has been incredibly rewarding. The film invites the audience to reflect on humanity, class, and gender through relatable, real experiences - and I would love for people to watch it.

6- Looking ahead, what kind of roles or genres are you most eager to explore?

Looking ahead, I'm drawn to roles that push me beyond my comfort zone - characters that are layered, unconventional, and emotionally complex and even simple ones who just come on screen to make you laugh. I want to explore stories that surprise both me and the audience, whether it's intense thrillers, women-led narratives, emotionally rich dramas inspired by real-life stories, even laughter riots. I'm also excited by sci-fi, magical realism, period and mythological stories - even playing a queen, a musician, a boxer, a martial artist, or a Wonder Woman-type role. I want to carry films and narratives on my shoulders, connecting with viewers in a way that inspires and resonates. I also want to do comic roles, make people laugh, and explore all facets of my personality, because I have so much to give and receive in return. Ultimately, storytelling is about exploring the human experience in all its shades, and I look forward to work that challenges me, inspires me, touches hearts, and stays with audiences long after they've watched it.

We extend our best wishes to Saloni, and hope she continues to be the rockstar that she is.