Anshul Garg Proves That Content, Not Stardom, Wins Audiences in Today’s Cinema

In an industry often driven by big names and established faces, debut producer Anshul Garg has quietly proven that it's not stardom but substance that draws audiences to theatres. With his first film, Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT, finding both commercial success and audience love, Garg has shown that conviction, craft, and content can outshine even the brightest star power.

Known for redefining India's independent music scene through his labels Desi Music Factory (DMF) and Play DMF, Garg entered film production with the same philosophy that built his brand - strong ideas, fresh talent, and music that connects emotionally. His debut production, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has become a talking point not because of celebrity names but because of its gripping story, chart-topping music, and relatable performances.

In a conversation about his creative approach, Garg reflected, "Audiences today are incredibly smart - you can't fool them. They know what they want, they know what feels real. A film doesn't need a superstar to succeed; it needs a story that connects and actors who can live that story on screen. I will always back a script that moves me, not a name that sells."

True to his roots, Garg adds that music continues to be the heartbeat of his storytelling. "Music is in my DNA - it's where I come from. For me, a film's sound is as important as its soul. When music and story flow together, magic happens," he shared.

With Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT, Garg has set a new benchmark for debut producers - combining content, craft, and commercial instinct without relying on formulaic stardom. His success signals a refreshing shift in the industry: one where audiences are finally dictating what works, and producers like Anshul Garg are listening.

Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and co-produced by Raghav Sharma, released this Diwali (21st October 2025) and continues to win hearts for its music, emotion, and sincerity - proving once again that real stories, told with honesty, never go out of style.