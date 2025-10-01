Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement Date: Couple's Big Day To Begin With Puja, Family & Friends To Attend

Anshula Kapoor, sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, is engaged to Rohan Thakkar. The couple, who met online, will celebrate their engagement on October 2, 2023, in Mumbai. Following a heartfelt proposal in New York, they plan a low-key ceremony surrounded by family.

Anshula Kapoor, sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, is set to get engaged to her long-term partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. The engagement will occur on Dussehra, October 2, in Mumbai. The ceremony is expected to be intimate, attended by close family and friends. Anshula's father Boney Kapoor, along with siblings Arjun, Khushi, and Janhvi Kapoor, will be present.

In July 2025, Rohan proposed to Anshula in New York's Central Park. Anshula shared the moment on Instagram with heartfelt photos and a note. "We met on an app...3 years later...he proposed! At exactly 1.15 am India time!" she wrote. She expressed her joy by saying she was engaged to her best friend.

Engagement Plans

The couple plans to marry in December 2025. However, the family has not commented on these reports yet. The engagement ceremony will start with a special puja on Thursday. The couple desires a low-key event with only close ones attending.

Anshula often shares sweet moments with Rohan on Instagram. Her posts frequently feature adorable photos and videos of them together. Their relationship began after meeting through an app and talking for hours into the night.

Anshula's Background

Anshula is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. Born in 1990, she is Arjun's younger sister and holds a special place in his heart. Recently, she appeared on the reality game show "The Traitors" but was eliminated midway through the series.

The couple's journey from meeting online to getting engaged has been magical for Anshula. She described their love as "the quiet kind of love that feels like home." Her excitement about marrying her "fav boy" in her "fav city" was evident in her Instagram post.

The engagement marks a significant milestone for Anshula and Rohan as they prepare for their future together. Their love story continues to inspire many who follow them on social media.