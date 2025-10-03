Anshula Kapoor Engagement: Sonam Kapoor Makes FIRST Public Appearance Amid 2nd Pregnancy Buzz; Refuses To...

Photo Credit: Instagram/@anshulakapoor, @sonamkapoor, @varindertchawla

Sonam Kapoor At Anshula Kapoor Engagement: Wedding bells are likely to ring very soon in the Kapoor household. But before that, the Kapoors hosted a special and intimate engagement ceremony for the lovebirds - Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar - last night (October 2, 2025). As per reports, they planned a puja and kept things very low-key with only families in attendance. While photos and videos of the Kapoor clan arriving for Anshula-Rohan's engagement bash are dominating our Instagram feed right now, it was Sonam Kapoor's video that caught everyone's attention. The actress was seen arriving at her cousin's special amid speculations about her second pregnancy with her hubby Anand Ahuja.

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement Ceremony: Arjun, Janhvi & Shanaya Sizzle

Arjun Kapoor's sister and social media personality Anshula Kapoor said "yes" to her boyfriend and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar's wedding proposal in July this year. The duo got engaged at New York's Central Park and their cute "met on an app" love story won hearts.

Ahead of the nuptial vows, Anshula and Rohan had a traditional engagement ceremony last night. Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor, her half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, among others, were spotted arriving at the venue.

According to HT, Anshula and Rohan are expected to tie the knot in December this year.

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkat Engagement: Sonam Kapoor First Public Appearance Amid Second Pregnancy Rumors

Recently, rumours of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expecting their second child three years after welcoming their son Vayu took the internet by storm. Neither the actress nor anyone from their family has addressed the ongoing speculations.

Amid the talks around her second pregnancy, the Neerja actress made her first public appearance as she arrived for Anshula-Rohan's engagement bash. Donning a stunning yellow traditional outfit, Sonam avoided posing for the media and entered the building straight away after getting out of her car.

While her baby bump was not clearly visible, fans couldn't help but notice her "pregnancy glow". Reacting to her pap videos from last night, one of the fans commented, "Pregnancy glow 🌟"

Sonam Kapoor Second Pregnancy Rumors

According to Pinkvilla, Sonam Kapoor is said to be currently in her second trimester and the couple is planning to announce the good news to her fans very soon. "Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families," a source informed the portal.

If the report is to be believed, Sonam is likely to be due for her delivery (second) in the first half of next year (2026).