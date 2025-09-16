Anshuman Jha’s First Ray Films Celebrates 10 Years With 6 Exciting New Film Announcements

First Ray Films celebrates ten years in independent cinema with six new films set for 2026. Highlights include unique narratives and debut filmmakers, marking a significant milestone in India's film industry.

In a landscape where independent film companies often struggle to survive, First Ray Films has defied the odds by thriving for ten years. This indie production house has gained recognition for its unique, high-concept films. From India's first social media thriller "Mona_Darling" in 2016 to the country's inaugural mainstream LGBTQ+ road trip film "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele" in 2020, and the world's first animal-lover vigilante action film "Lakadbaggha" in 2023, First Ray Films has carved a niche for itself.

As it steps into its second decade, First Ray Films is not slowing down but rather accelerating its pace. The company has announced an ambitious slate of six films set to release over the next year. Three of these films will hit theatres within the next six months, while the remaining three will enter production.

Upcoming Releases and Productions

The upcoming theatrical releases include Anshuman Jha's directorial debut, a quirky black comedy thriller titled "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli." Following this is Harish Vyas's touching father-son coming-of-age story "Hari Ka Om," and finally, the eagerly anticipated sequel "Lakadbaggha 2," which completed filming earlier this year.

In addition to these theatrical releases, First Ray Films plans to launch three new productions in 2026. These projects will feature three debutant filmmakers working on Hindi films and introduce two new faces in a unique love story.

Exciting Projects on the Horizon

The 2026 line-up includes three fresh productions: a new feature with an award-winning filmmaker known for their bold style, a project titled "Bajrangi" directed by Parth Saurabh (known for "Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar"), and the debut feature "Ovi & The Monk" by Emerson Boston Graduate Jasraj Padhaye.

"Ovi & The Monk" tells the story of a young boy named Ovi who embarks on a journey across the Himalayas during the pandemic to reunite a stranded dog named Monk with its owner. Through this adventure, he discovers compassion and courage.

Unique Storytelling Approach

"Bajrangi," set in Bihar's heartland, offers a raw and earthy drama that redefines service in modern India. It provides a fresh perspective on tradition and duty. Additionally, an untitled noir-thriller set in Mumbai at the millennium's cusp features twins and involves an award-winning Indian filmmaker known for their fiery approach.

Anshuman Jha, actor, producer, and founder of First Ray Films, shared his thoughts on independent filmmaking: "Independent filmmaking is about faith and fire." Reflecting on their decade-long journey, he stated: "I have always believed that films don't fail; budgets fail. Our survival is thanks to audiences embracing fresh stories."

A Vision for Lasting Impact

Anshuman expressed gratitude towards investors whose belief has sustained them: "Their faith shows that films can make cultural impacts while being profitable." He hopes to create an ecosystem that endures beyond him: "We aren't creating projects; we're making honest cinema with global talent."

With this diverse line-up of films, First Ray Films continues to stand out as an uncompromising voice within India's film industry—prioritizing storytelling originality above all else.