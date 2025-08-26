Anu Malik Opens Up On Family Issues As His Nephew Amaal Enters Bigg Boss 19: Gussa Mohabbat Ka Hota Hai

Amaal Malik has recently joined the Bigg Boss 19 house, drawing significant attention. This comes amidst ongoing discussions about internal conflicts within the Malik family, known for their musical contributions to Indian cinema. Anu Malik, Amaal's uncle and a renowned music composer, has addressed these rumours, shedding light on his relationship with his brothers Daboo and Abu Malik, as well as his nephews Amaal and Armaan Malik.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Anu Malik expressed his deep affection for his family. He stated, "Daboo Malik aur Abu Malik sirf mere bhai nahi hai woh mere jigar ke tukde hai. Aur jahan tak unke bachchon ka sawaal hai woh hamari jaan hai aur hamesha jaan rahenge." He emphasised that despite rumours of discord, their familial bond remains unbroken.

Family Dynamics and Public Perception

The Malik family has been under public scrutiny due to perceived tensions. However, Anu Malik dismissed claims of anger issues within the family. He explained that any anger they exhibit stems from love and not discord. "Kisi ne bola ki unko gussa aata hai… toh maine kaha, bhai, humein gussa nahi aata. Yeh Malik trait hai. Gussa mohabbat ka hota hai," he remarked.

Previously, Amaal made headlines for allegedly distancing himself from his family. He later clarified through social media that his actions were an attempt to voice long-standing personal struggles rather than sever ties completely.

Anu Malik's Perspective on Family Unity

Anu Malik firmly believes that the unity among the brothers and their children is unwavering. He reiterated that they have always been one cohesive unit and will continue to be so in the future. His statements aim to quash any speculation about familial rifts.

The Maliks' reputation in the music industry is significant, making any news about them noteworthy. Despite challenges, they remain committed to maintaining their strong family ties while navigating public perceptions.

As Amaal continues his journey in Bigg Boss 19, the family's dynamics remain a topic of interest for fans and followers alike. The Maliks' ability to address internal matters publicly reflects their openness and commitment to preserving their legacy.