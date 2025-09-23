Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great- Fun And Heartwarming Family Film - Returns To Cinemas On THIS Date

Acclaimed actor-director Anupam Kher's much-loved directorial, Tanvi The Great, is set to return to cinemas on September 26, 2025. A moving yet joyful celebration of courage, inclusivity, and family, the film comes back as a rare entertainer that audiences can enjoy together across generations.

On its first release, the film touched hearts across the country and was specially screened for national leaders, including the Hon'ble President of India Smt. Draupadi Murmu, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and state Chief Ministers. Hailed as one of the top three contenders for India's official entry to the 98th Academy Awards, Tanvi The Great earned immense respect for its unique story and stirring performances.

At its heart lies the inspiring journey of Tanvi Raina, a spirited young girl with autism who discovers her late Army father's unfulfilled dream to salute the flag at the Siachen Glacier. Determined to fulfill it, she embarks on a life-changing mission that blends laughter, innocence, and resilience.

What sets Tanvi The Great apart is its universal appeal as a family film. It carries a patriotic soul but delivers it with warmth, humor, and hope, ensuring that children, parents, and grandparents alike can watch it together and walk away inspired.

Anupam Kher shared, "This film is not just about patriotism-it is about love, family, and second chances. It was overwhelming to see the admiration it received, but I believe its true destiny is to be experienced by families together in cinemas."

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff added, "Some stories make you laugh, cry, and dream at once. Tanvi The Great is one of those rare films that brings families closer."

Boman Irani reflected, "It reminds us that everyday heroes are often the ones in our homes, quietly carrying their strength with love."

Debutante Shubhangi Dutt, who plays Tanvi, said, "This film is my dream come true. It's tender, fun, and powerful, and I'm grateful to be part of a story that can touch every family."

With its uplifting story, soulful performances, and inspiring message, Tanvi The Great promises to be more than just a film-it is an unforgettable family event.

Releasing in cinemas nationwide on September 26, 2025.