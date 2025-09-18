Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, Starring Aaishvary Thackeray & Vedika Nears Release, Advance Bookings Now Open!

Amazon MGM Studios' Nishaanchi is one of the most anticipated films of the year, set to hit theatres this week. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur, the film promises to bring back his signature brand of gritty crime thrillers to the big screen. Nishaanchi marks the much-awaited debut of Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, adding fresh energy to the narrative.

Ever since its trailer and songs were unveiled, the film has created a roar of excitement among audiences, raising expectations sky-high. With its release just around the corner, the makers have now announced that advance bookings are officially open, giving fans a chance to secure their seats early for this thrilling cinematic experience.

Set in early-2000s Uttar Pradesh, Nishaanchi introduces twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, mirror images who embark on starkly different journeys. At the center lies Babloo's tender love for Rinku, played by Vedika Pinto, which faces disruption with Dabloo's entry, sparking tension and emotional turmoil. The film blends love, rivalry, and conflict in Kashyap's signature style. A

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the movie is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. Promising a gripping cinematic experience, the story explores the fractured bond between two brothers who walk starkly different paths, revealing how their choices shape their destinies. The film features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a fiery double role, alongside a brilliant cast featuring Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi will hit theatres nationwide on September 19.