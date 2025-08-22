Anurag Kashyap Vs Akshay Kumar With Nishaanchi And Jolly LLB 3 On 19th September On The Big Screen!

In the coming month, the big screen will witness two distinct worlds of cinema clashing head-to-head. On one side, it's Anurag Kashyap's directorial Nishaanchi, and on the other, Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3. The buzz around both films is real and clearly visible among audiences. Bringing different genres to the forefront, these films are eagerly awaited and are set to create a stir in cinema with their release on the same date, 19th September.

With Nishaanchi, viewers will experience Kashyap's signature style of filmmaking, raw, rustic, and purely authentic in nature. It's a gritty masala entertainer introducing the crackling chemistry of lead pair Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto. On the other hand, Jolly LLB 3 marks the return of the beloved franchise, uniting two powerhouse performers, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, known for their impeccable comic timing.

All in all, it's definitely going to be an exciting watch, and audiences are already thrilled for the big clash on 19th September.