Arbaaz Khan and Rituparna Sengupta Starrer ‘Kaal Trighori’ Trailer to Unveil Tomorrow

After intriguing audiences with its haunting teaser and eerie visuals, the makers of Kaal Trighori are all set to unveil the much-awaited trailer tomorrow. Starring Arbaaz Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Aditya Srivastava, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Sharma, and Mugdha Godse, the supernatural horror drama promises to take viewers into a world where ancient myths and dark forces collide.

Directed by Nitin Vaidya, Kaal Trighori revolves around three cursed nights that intertwine the fate of three lives under the shadow of an age-old legend. The film's spine-chilling premise, combined with powerful performances and intense visuals, has already created a strong buzz since the teaser release.

With the tagline "Some Myths are Real," the film teases an unsettling journey into the realm of the unknown. The trailer is expected to give a deeper glimpse into the film's horror elements, eerie atmosphere, and the mystery that binds its characters.

The film is produced by Nitin Ghataliya, Shirish Vaidya, and Mansukh Talsaniya under the banners of Navin Productions LLP, with Rahul Vaidya serving as executive producer. Kaal Trighori is slated for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025.