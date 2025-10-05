Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Blessed With Baby Girl: Reports Confirm

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Baby: According to reports, Sshura Khan was recently admitted to the hospital and was expected to welcome her first child with husband Arbaaz Khan. As per a report by Mid-Day, the couple has been blessed with a baby girl today, October 5, 2025. However, Arbaaz and Sshura have not yet made any official announcement on social media regarding the birth.

Arbaaz Khan and his wife, celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, were on the verge of embracing parenthood as they prepare to welcome their first child together. As per reports, Sshura was admitted to Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar on October 4, signaling that the arrival of their baby was just around the corner. Excitement surrounds the couple as fans eagerly await official updates.

On December 24, 2024, Arbaaz took to social media to wish his wife a Happy anniversary in the most romantic way. Uploading a couple of pictures, Arbaaz wrote, "Happy anniversary Shura ❤️

Words can't express the happiness , joy and laughter you bring to our life. Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage and it feels I've known you forever.

Thank you for your unconditional love , support and care. Truly blessed 😇."

The famed Bollywood couple, Arbaaz and Sshura, announced pregnancy back in June. Arbaaz said in an interview with Bombay Times, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also."

Sshura Khan is a celebrity makeup artist who gained public attention through her marriage to Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan. The couple married on December 24, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close family members, including Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, his parents Salim and Salma Khan, as well as his brothers Salman and Sohail Khan.