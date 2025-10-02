Arjun Kapoor Makes Special Request To Paps Ahead Of Sister Anshula's Engagement Ceremony With Beau Rohan

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made a heartfelt request to the paparazzi to maintain calm during his sister Anshula Kapoor's engagement to Rohan Thakkar. He emphasised the event's intimate nature, showcasing his protective attitude towards family as they celebrate this significant milestone.



Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently attended the engagement ceremony of his sister, Anshula Kapoor, and Rohan Thakkar. As he arrived at the event, he made a special request to the paparazzi gathered outside. Arjun urged them to maintain calm and keep the celebrations peaceful, emphasising that it was an intimate family gathering.

Arjun Kapoor's Request to Paparazzi

The actor, known for his role in "Singham Again," addressed the photographers with a heartfelt plea. He said, "Meri ek request hai, baarish bhi hai. Aap log shaant raho. Zyada log nahi hai, ghar ke hi members hai. Kyunke building walo ke apne hi rules hai, apna apna chhota mota kuch chalraha hai unka. Aap log shanti se raho, zyada awaaz mat karo (I have one request, it's raining too. Please stay calm. There aren't too many people, only family members are here. Because the building residents have their own rules, their own small matters going on. So please stay quiet, don't make too much noise)." His considerate approach was well-received online.

He also spoke to the venue's staff, saying, "Aap bhi unko rehne dijiye. Woh humari family hai (You also let them be. They are our family)." This gesture further showcased his protective nature towards his family.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's Engagement

Anshula and Rohan are set to embark on a new journey together after dating for three years. Earlier this year, Rohan proposed to Anshula in a memorable way. Reflecting on the proposal, Anshula shared her experience of meeting Rohan through an app and how their conversation started on a random Tuesday at 1:15 AM.

She recounted how they talked until 6 AM that morning and felt an immediate connection. Three years later, in her favourite city and in front of a castle in Central Park, Rohan asked her to marry him at exactly 1:15 AM India time. The moment felt magical for Anshula as she described it as "the quiet kind of love that feels like home."

Despite not being someone who believed in fairytales, Anshula expressed that what Rohan gave her was better because it was intentional and real. She joyfully accepted his proposal but mentioned that they have yet to announce their wedding date.

The engagement ceremony marked a significant milestone for both Anshula and Rohan as they prepare for their future together.