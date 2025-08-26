Get Updates
Arjun Rampal Expresses Desire To Step Into Historical Spectacles: I love period films

When it comes to acting, Arjun Rampal has a chameleon-like personality, someone who disappears into his characters. His filmography showcases evolution and the hunger to shed layers of the past. Look closely, and you'd see his on-screen versatility reflects his script choices - unpredictable and entirely challenging. Recently, Arjun Rampal talked about what draws him to scripts and what makes him give them a nod. "It has to be real and honest for me," he sets it straight and adds, "It has to have a very strong belief system of that character, and once it does, I can build from there."

Till date, Arjun Rampal has stepped into a spectrum of roles, both positive and negative. And each time, he has served a performance that places him as a standout performer. Given his acting depth and his drive to explore himself as an actor even today, Arjun expressed the desire to step into a period zone on-screen. "I love period films. I'd love to do something historical. Or even dystopian. Or mythological. Something that puts you in a new world," he says, leaving us manifesting to watch him dive into the periodic space soon!

Currently, Arjun is looking forward to his upcoming spectacle, Dhurandhar. With this high-octane action drama, Arjun experiments with another raw character as unveiled in the film's first look. With metal shades, a golden tooth, and a chilling glare, Arjun is ready for something entirely massy and grand! Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is scheduled to release in theatres on 5 December 2025.

