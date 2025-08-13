Arjun Tendulkar Engagement: Who Is Sania Chandok? Meet Sachin Tendulkar's To-Be Daughter-In-Law

Arjun Tendulkar Engagement: It's time to send congratulatory messages to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Sania Chandok as they have exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends. While the couple is yet to make an official statement about their engagement, reports about them getting engaged have surfaced on the internet.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun got engaged to Sania Chandok on Wednesday (August 13). The Tendulkar family has not released an official statement on social media as of now.

Arjun, who plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, is known for his all-round skills in cricket. The 25-year-old represents Goa in domestic cricket.

While his father, Sachin Tendulkar, was a prominent right-handed batsman for the Indian cricket team, Arjun is a left-arm bowler.

Arjun made his under-19 debut for the country in 2018 against Sri Lanka. Although Arjun is not much active on Instagram, he often features in posts on his sister Sara Tendulkar's social media.

WHO IS SANIA CHANDOK? MEET ARJUN TENDULKAR'S FIANCEE

Wondering who Sania Chandok is? Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée is the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. Saniya, who spells her name as Saaniya Chandhok, has a private Instagram profile. She has 805 followers, including Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and son Arjun Tendulkar.

Saaniya Chandhok hails from a prominent business family, known for their ventures in different sectors, including hospitality, food, and ice-cream.

Did you know Saaniya is certified as a Veterinary Technician from WVS, having completed their ABC programme? She is the founder of Mr. Paws, a pet skincare brand, as per the official Instagram page of the brand.

Saaniya has maintained a low public profile. As news about her engagement circulated online, fans started sending congratulatory messages to her on social media platforms. According to India Today, her family owns the InterContinental hotel and the Brooklyn Creamery.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to the newly engaged couple.

Stay tuned for more updates.