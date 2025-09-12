As Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Blind Babu Gets Announced, Here’s A Look At His Exciting Line-Up Of Films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for redefining versatility with every role proving how he is a cinema legend of this generation, is all set to take audiences on another cinematic ride. He will lead the directorial debut of action choreographer Ravi Varma, titled Blind Babu. With the official announcement of the black comedy, Nawaz has added yet another exciting project to his electric upcoming slate of films, which promises a diverse mix of genres, powerful narratives, and characters that stay etched in memory. Here is a closer look at the exciting films Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in next:

1. Thama

An intriguing project that is already generating curiosity among the audience, Thama is set to showcase Nawazuddin in yet another layered role that blends realism with high-impact storytelling. This one is expected to surprise audiences with its unconventional treatment and gripping intensity. Also starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, Thama is an Aditya Sarpotkar set to release on October 21, 2025.

2. Raat Akeli Hai 2

After the critical acclaim of Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin returns as sharp inspector Jatil Yadav in this anticipated sequel. The Honey Trehan directorial, Raat Akeli Hai 2 promises to deepen the mystery while raising the stakes higher than ever before.

3. Section 108

Diving into a thought-provoking narrative, Section 108 is poised to highlight Nawazuddin's ability to bring intensity to socially relevant storytelling.

With its bold subject, the film is set to spark conversations well beyond the screen.

4. Indian Adaptation of Medical Drama 'House'

With Nawazuddin taking on the lead in the Indian adaptation of the globally popular medical drama House as per reports, audiences are eager to see how he brings his own flair to the iconic role.His unique interpretation is bound to add a fresh cultural lens to a much-loved global classic.

5. Blind Babu

The latest announcement, Blind Babu, adds a new dimension to Nawazuddin's filmography.

With its unconventional premise, this film is set to showcase his fearless commitment to challenging roles.

From thrillers to emotional dramas, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming projects reflect his constant push to challenge the boundaries of Indian cinema. With each performance, he continues to prove why he is celebrated as one of the finest actors of his generation.